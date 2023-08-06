A 36-year-old Lebanon man was killed after his motorcycle collided head-on with a Jeep on River Road.

Jordan Stacey was operating a 1982 Suzuki motorcycle Saturday afternoon when his vehicle drifted into the oncoming lane and collided with a 2000 Jeep, according to a press release from York County Sheriff William L. King Jr.

Stacey was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a helmet, King said.

The driver of the Jeep, 36-year-old Amanda Ott of Lebanon, was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries while her husband, Stephen Ott, 41, sustained a minor injury and was treated at the scene, King said.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact the York County Sheriff’s department at 207-324-1113.