Joe Russo’s Almost Dead — a Grateful Dead cover band led by drummer Joe Russo — arrived in Bangor on Sunday for its latest tour stop at the Maine Savings Amphitheater.
The group also includes bassist Dave Dreiwitz, keyboardist Marco Benevento, and guitarists and vocalists Scott Metzger and Tom Hamilton. The show also celebrated the 35th anniversary of Mexicali Blues.
The band was the latest to play in this summer’s Waterfront Concert series. Upcoming shows include The Chicks on Aug. 13, The Lumineers on Aug. 16, Train on Aug. 18 and Nickelback on Aug. 24.
