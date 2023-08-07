MADISON, Maine — Police are investigating a robbery at a Big Apple in Madison that happened over the weekend.

According to the Morning Sentinel, Somerset County Sheriff’s officials say at least two masked men carrying firearms robbed the Big Apple on Old Point Avenue around 3 a.m. Saturday. The pair then likely fled on foot.

They stole an undisclosed amount of cash and merchandise.

No one was reportedly hurt.

Investigators were able to gather evidence, including security footage, but have not named any suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office at 207-474-9591.