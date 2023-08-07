The U.S. and Canadian coast guards found the body of a kayaker from Maine in Canadian waters Sunday.

The kayak was found overturned near Liberty Point on Campobello Island in New Brunswick.

The U.S. and Canadian coast guards searched by air and water and found the body of the kayaker, identified as Martin Spahn of Augusta, near Raccoon Beach.

The U.S. Coast Guard said it appears his kayak capsized.

Spahn’s personal belongings, including his phone, car keys, passport and charts of the area, were found inside. The Coast Guard said he was found wearing his life jacket.