PORTLAND, Maine — A Lewiston man has been arrested after police say he poured windshield washer fluid all over Becky’s Diner and caused a disturbance at Starbucks in Portland.

Police say they responded to a report of a man causing a disturbance at the Starbucks on Commercial Street on Saturday around 9 a.m.

The suspect reportedly refused to identify himself and after talking with sidewalk vendors outside, police say the man was arrested and taken to the Cumberland County Jail.

Immediately after this call, police say they received a report of a burglary at Becky’s Diner on Commercial Street.

Following an investigation, police say they determined the same man that caused a disturbance at Starbucks had entered Becky’s Diner and poured windshield washer fluid onto several chairs, tables, a baby seat booster and several mugs and cups that were to be used for food service in the morning.

The suspect, identified as 44-year-old Edwell Gethers, was charged with failure to provide correct name, address, DOB; indecent conduct and violating conditions of release for the incident at Starbucks.

He was also charged with burglary, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and reckless conduct stemming from the incident at Becky’s Diner.

No one was injured during these incidents.