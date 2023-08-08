Police said the survivor of a July shootout that left two men dead in Lewiston will not face criminal charges as he acted in defense.

Mohamed Sheikh, 30, of Auburn and 23-year-old Keyt Hussein died after the July 30 shooting on Knox Street. One of the men died at the scene, while the other man was taken to a local hospital before succumbing to his injuries. Both deaths were ruled homicides.

The men were involved in an escalating dispute prior to the shooting, according to Maine State Police spokesperson Shannon Moss.

That morning, Hussein was in the front seat of a car on Knox Street when Sheikh approached him on foot. When Hussein tried to get out of the car, Sheikh shot him multiple times, Moss said. As Hussein was being shot, Mohamed Liban, 24, who was in the back seat of the car, stuck his gun out the rear window and shot Sheik several times.

Liban will not be charged after the Maine attorney general’s office ruled that he acted in defense of Hussein.