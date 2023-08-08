A 68-year-old Down East woman died in a crash on Route 1 on Tuesday afternoon.

Lenore Faulkingham, 69, of Whitneyville had been eastbound at around 12:45 p.m. on Route 1 in Jonesboro in a 2018 Chevrolet pickup truck when she crossed the centerline and struck 62-year-old Tammy O’Neal of Machias and Diana O’Neal, both of Machias, who had been driving in a 2003 Subaru Forester.

Diana O’Neal died at the scene of the crash. Tammy O’Neal was transported to Downeast Community Hospital in Machias, but was not seriously injured.

Faulkingham, along with her 15-year-old grandson who had been a passenger in the Chevrolet, were also transported to the Machias hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.