An 85-year-old man was found at the edge of a bog in Piscataquis County on Monday night after being reported missing from his home.

Gene Wilbur of Parkman, who has dementia, was reported missing from his residence at around 6:40 p.m., according to Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife spokesperson Mark Latti. Wilbur had been last seen at his Route 150 residence at around 8:30 a.m. on Monday by a family member, and was not at the residence later in the afternoon.

Because of the fading daylight and the forecasted rain, a search party of wardens, a game warden pilot, K9 teams and a Piscataquis County sheriff’s deputy was deployed to search the residence and surrounding areas.

After about 20 minutes of searching, Game Warden Chad Robertson and K9 Storm located Wilbur about a quarter of a mile from the Route 150 home sitting along the edge of a bog.

Wilbur’s feet and legs were wet from wading into the bog, and he had become hypothermic. He was helped out of the bog, and transported to the Northern Light Mayo Hospital in Dover Foxcroft. He has since been released from the hospital and is in stable condition.