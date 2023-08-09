WILTON, Maine — A 3-year-old boy reportedly suffered life-threatening injuries after falling from a third-floor apartment window in Wilton over the weekend, according to the Sun Journal.

The incident happened on Sunday around 3:45 p.m. on Knapp Street.

Police told the Sun Journal the boy suffered life-threatening injuries, including to his head, and was taken to Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington and flown to Maine Medical Center in Portland.

The boy remained in critical condition as of Monday, according to the Sun Journal.