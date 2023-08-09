A hazmat team was called to a KOA campground in Naples on the Sebago Road on Wednesday due to a chlorine reaction.

The reaction stemmed from pool cleaning tablets that were improperly mixed, NewsCenter Maine reported.

One person was transported to a local hospital for potential chlorine exposure, which can damage soft tissues, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The chlorine reaction melted an area of the pool, and a repair crew will work to assess the damage. The scene has since been cleared.

The campground plans to reopen the pool by tomorrow at the latest, according to a spokesperson.