A 38-year-old man was arrested at a Poland Spring Road residence in Auburn on Thursday morning after creating a standoff with police.

The homeowner of 128 Poland Spring Road reported that James Bourgoin, who was subject to an outstanding felony warrant after his probation was revoked, was at the residence at around 11:45 p.m. on Wednesday night, according to Auburn Police Department deputy chief Timothy Cougle. Bourgoin was also under investigation for suspected drug trafficking.

When officers arrived at the residence, the homeowner answered the door and officers were able to confirm that Bourgoin was on the property, and had a gun. Police escorted the homeowner and another man to safety.

After evacuating the two people, police called to another person who was still inside with Bourgoin to come out of the house. After making contact with Bourgoin by phone, the 38-year-old reportedly claimed that the other person in the home was his hostage and would be used as collateral.

After hours of negotiation, the man taken as a hostage exited the house and Bourgoin was taken into custody at around 4 a.m. Bourgoin was transported to a local hospital to undergo a medical evaluation. No injuries were reported.

A Smith & Wesson semi-automatic handgun with a loaded magazine, methamphetamine, fentanyl, suboxone strips and pills and a digital scale were recovered after the standoff, according to Cougle.

Bourgoin faces Class A charges of aggravated trafficking of methamphetamine and aggravated trafficking of fentanyl; a Class B charge of unlawful possession of methamphetamine; a Class C charges of a felon in possession a firearm and unlawful possession of fentanyl; a Class D charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and a Class E charge of creating a police standoff.