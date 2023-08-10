A new passenger train is coming to the midcoast later in late August.

The Coastliner Excursion is a new passenger train that will connect Brunswick and Rockland with stops in Bath, Wiscasset and Newcastle, according to its website. The train will be geared toward tourists wanting to experience the scenery of the midcoast.

The midcoast rails haven’t seen a passenger train since 2015 when the Maine Eastern Railroad passenger train shut down, according to the Times Record.

The Coastliner debuted at the Maine Lobster Festival last weekend, going about 12 miles to Warren and back, according to the Times Record. The full route will go 57 miles from the Brunswick Visitor’s Center to Rockland, and last about two hours. The train will run Fridays through Sundays, the Times Record reported.

People can take the 76-passenger train for the full line, or get off at certain stops through the midcoast towns. There will also be a Wiscasset to Bath line, according to the Coastliner website. People can also charter the train for the day. Ticket prices are still being determined, according to the Times Record.

Though the Coastliner hasn’t fully opened yet, Amtrak, Midcoast Rail Service and the Maine Department of Transportation have discussed using the Coastliner to extend Amtrak services from Brunswick to the Rockland station in the future, according to the Times Record. It’s not clear when exactly service will begin.