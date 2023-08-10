PORTLAND, Maine — Police say they are investigating the death of a man in Portland.

Officers responded to a report of an unresponsive 58-year-old man inside a tent in the cemetery in the Western Promenade at about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. The man was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police are investigating this as an unattended death.

An autopsy will be scheduled, and cause and manner of death will be determined by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Investigators are asking anyone who has any information to call the Portland Police Department at 207-874-8575.