Bangor’s fire chief will discuss the emergency sirens on the city’s fire trucks and ambulances with city councilors in a Government Operations Committee meeting later this month.

The discussion comes after city leaders received several emails about the sirens following a Bangor Daily News story that discussed why emergency vehicle sirens can sound particularly loud, especially when cruising through downtown Bangor.

Councilor Dan Tremble, Government Operations Committee chairperson, said Chief Mark Hathaway of the Bangor Fire Department will hold an informational session with councilors to discuss why the sirens are necessary for public safety.

“Nobody has proposed changes, at this point it’s just an informational meeting,” Tremble said.

The BDN story on the matter, published July 31, explained Bangor’s emergency sirens may seem louder, especially when passing through downtown, because the sound bounces off the buildings that line both sounds of the street.

Bangor’s relatively quiet background noise can also make sudden, loud noises like sirens especially jarring and noticeable.

The siren discussion will likely take place during the city council’s government operations committee meeting at 5:15 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 21.