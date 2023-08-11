One person is suspected of driving away with a stolen Casella Waste Systems truck that was carrying port-a-potties that crashed into a ditch in Oakland on Thursday morning.

The crash was reported to the Oakland police department at around 4 a.m. by a man who appeared to be intoxicated, according to the Morning Sentinel. The truck had gone off the road and was resting in the ditch off Fairfield Street, just south of Rice Rips Road.

The flatbed truck was carrying four port-a-potties, which belonged to Casella Waste Systems in Fairfield. Although it got badly stuck in the mud on the shoulder, the vehicle was not damaged.

The man who reported the crash, who has not been identified, has been named a suspect in what the Fairfield police department is investigating as a theft. No other people were reported at the scene of the crash, and no other vehicles were involved.

Further details were not immediately available.