A 9.25-acre estate in Bar Harbor went back up for sale last week, and at $11.2 million, it’s currently the most expensive property for sale in Maine.

Tranquility, an oceanfront compound in Hulls Cove, just north of downtown Bar Harbor, was listed by Landvest Inc. last week. The property, most of which was built in 1993, features three separate houses, including an architect-designed main house with six bedrooms and 5 1/2 bathrooms, a four-bedroom second house known as the gate house, and a three-bedroom carriage house.

According to listing agent Story Litchfield, Tranquility was built on the former site of the Baymeath estate, a Gilded Age mansion built in 1895 by the Bowen family of Chicago. After the Great Bar Harbor Fire of 1947, Baymeath was sold to Edith Pulitzer Moore, daughter of Joseph Pulitzer. According to Bar Harbor tax information, in 1993, Florida physician Frank Moya bought the estate, the same year that construction commenced on the three new houses. Moya died in 2021.

Views from Tranquility, an estate in Bar Harbor that is currently up for sale. Credit: Courtesy of Landvest Inc.

The new construction melded elements of the old estate with contemporary architecture. The main house features vaulted ceilings, expansive ocean view windows and bedrooms with private decks. The gate house is set amid landscaped gardens, while the carriage house is built in part from granite from the original Baymeath estate. The property is lined with nature paths, and also features a bocce and croquet court, an orchard, two ponds, two private beaches and a deep water dock with two moorings.

Since 2005, the three houses have been rented to guests during the summers. Tranquility was previously put up for sale in 2022, before the listing was removed earlier in the summer and then relisted last week.

Prior to Tranquility’s listing, the most expensive house for sale on Mount Desert Island was the property known as Westcliffe, located in Somesville and listed at $7.4 million.

The second most expensive property for sale in Maine is the Grace Estate, an eight-bedroom “cottage” on Islesboro that is listed at $9.7 million.