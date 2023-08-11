A hiker was hospitalized after being rescued from a section of trail nearly 2 miles into the system at Blackstrap Hill Preserve on Friday.

The Falmouth fire department and emergency medical services responded to the Blackstrap Road at around 10:39 a.m., and were able to contact them by phone, according to Chief Howard Rice, Jr. Emergency personnel also spoke with a hiking companion before attempting to reach the injured hiker on foot.

After hiking into where the injured hiker was located, the patient had to be carried to a waiting utility terrain vehicle that was unable to travel through the flood conditions. Despite multiple challenges, including an overflowing stream, the emergency team was able to get the patient to an ambulance by around 12:57 p.m.

The person was transported to a local hospital, but information on their condition was not immediately available Friday afternoon.

Correction: An earlier version misstated the day the hiker was rescued. It was Friday, Aug. 11.