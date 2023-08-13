A family was saved by passing drivers when their Alfred home caught fire Saturday.

The Alfred Fire Department got calls from people driving by the Gebung Road home for a fire about 4:30 p.m.

The same people who called 911 alerted the family inside the home to get out.

When crews arrived, firefighters found flames coming from a large garage were spreading into the house.

Alfred’s deputy fire chief, Jarrett Clarke, said several departments responded to the home and quickly put out the fire.

But he said crews were challenged by the size of the house and a lack of water, which prompted crews to call in water tankers from nearby towns and to even pump it from a pond down the road.

No one was injured, and the Red Cross is helping the family.

The Maine fire marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the blaze, which is believed to have started in the garage.