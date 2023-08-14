A popular swimming spot in Buxton has temporarily closed due to bacteria in the water.

The swimming area of Pleasant Point Park closed Friday after high levels of E. coli were found in the Saco River.

Town officials announced the advisory over the weekend alongside the Saco River Corridor Commission’s water quality coordinator.

E. coli bacteria cause a diarrheal illness often with bloody stools, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Although most healthy adults can recover completely within a week, some people can develop a form of kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome. The syndrome is most likely to occur in young children and the elderly. The condition can lead to serious kidney damage and even death.

It is not known when officials will believe the area will be safe to swim in again.