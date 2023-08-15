Two Old Town residents recently purchased the former Spotlight Cinemas in Orono, and will offer $1 movie tickets today, Aug. 15, as part of a grand opening celebration.

The newly named Black Bear Cinemas was purchased last month by Zach Hussey and Charles Moody, two lifelong friends and former area medical professionals, who have planned an all-day grand opening celebration that will feature $1 screenings of all movies, including current blockbusters “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer.”

Hussey and Moody intend to donate all proceeds from the day’s ticket sales to the Make-a-Wish Foundation, and also plan to offer an array of activities and prizes all day, including a dunk tank and raffles.

Other movies screening at Black Bear Cinemas this week include “Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning,” “The Last Voyage of the Demeter,” “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem,” “Meg 2: The Trench” and “Haunted Mansion.” Showtimes are available on the Black Bear Cinemas website.

Hussey and Moody also intend to expand the theater’s food offerings, including more hot foods like mozzarella sticks and popcorn chicken. They also want to regularly host charity fundraisers, premiere parties, trivia nights, discount Tuesdays, college nights and other community events.