A Brewer man allegedly started a fire in a garage on Bangor’s Tree Streets on Tuesday morning.

John Toolin, 66, has been charged with arson, according to Bangor police spokesperson Sgt. Jason McAmbley.

Toolin allegedly started the fire in the garage of a Pearl Street residence about 6 a.m., and when police officers arrived, they found him in the yard, according to McAmbley.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze. McAmbley wasn’t able to estimate the extent of the damage or its cost.

The Maine fire marshal’s office will investigate the blaze.