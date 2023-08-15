A woman was left pinned between two cars Monday afternoon after a crash in the Yarmouth Hannaford parking lot.

The woman was loading groceries into her vehicle at the supermarket on Route 1 about 3:10 p.m. when a driver lost control of her 2017 GMC Terrain, jumping a granite curb and striking a shopping cart corral and three parked vehicles, according to the Yarmouth Police Department.

That crash forced one of the vehicles into the woman’s parked vehicle, trapping her between them, Yarmouth police said Monday.

First-responders had to use the “Jaws of Life” to separate the two vehicles and free the woman.

She was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland, where she was being treated for injuries not considered life-threatening. She is expected to make a full recovery, according to Yarmouth police.

No one else was injured.