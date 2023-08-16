The former employee of a Bangor television station accused of stealing more than $224,000 from the company pleaded not guilty on Wednesday.

Melissa Moran, who worked for WVII/WFVX in Bangor and managed the company’s accounts, pleaded not guilty to theft by unauthorized taking, according to WABI.

Moran is accused of depositing 80 checks made payable to WVII worth $224,215.36 to her personal account with Infinity Credit Union, according to Penobscot County District Attorney R. Christopher Almy.

Detective Kyle Pelkey of the Bangor Police Department confirmed the total of the suspected fraudulent activity.

Pelkey then spoke with Moran, who he said admitted to the theft.

“She was surprised by the total money taken, but reiterated that it was all her,” Almy said. “She explained how she did this, that she actively deceived the sales team, and that she knew she was committing theft.”

Moran is accused of using the stolen money to pay more than $80,000 to Apple for an online Bingo game. She also admitted to buying plane tickets to Florida with the funds, according to Pelkey. Other expenses believed to be paid using the alleged stolen money include makeup, eating out and tanning.

Michael Palmer, the general manager for WVII and Moran’s supervisor, also accused Moran of taking nearly $30,000 in cash from vendor payments rather than depositing the money.

A Class B felony is punishable by up to 10 years in jail and a fine of up to $20,000.