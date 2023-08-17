The entrance to Backyard Farms in Madison, pictured in 2013. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

An electrical problem at hydroponic tomato grower Backyard Farms is being blamed for a fire at the company’s Madison facility Thursday morning that forced workers to evacuate two large greenhouses, the Morning Sentinel reported.

Madison fire Chief Don French told the Morning Sentinel that a fire alarm at 8 a.m. brought about 30 firefighters from multiple agencies. At the business, they encountered flames and heavy smoke coming from a Backyard Farms building on River Road.

No injuries were reported, but the building where the fire started was heavily damaged and smoke spread into a packing area and an adjacent greenhouse, the Morning Sentinel reported.

French told the Morning Sentinel that the state fire investigator made a preliminary determination that an electrical problem in one of the offices led to the fire.

Backyard Farms grows tomatoes in greenhouses on a 42-acre facility outside of downtown Madison. The company opened the facility in 2007.

Ethan Andrews is the night editor. He was formerly the managing editor at The Free Press and worked as a reporter for The Republican Journal and Pen Bay Pilot.