An electrical problem at hydroponic tomato grower Backyard Farms is being blamed for a fire at the company’s Madison facility Thursday morning that forced workers to evacuate two large greenhouses, the Morning Sentinel reported.

Madison fire Chief Don French told the Morning Sentinel that a fire alarm at 8 a.m. brought about 30 firefighters from multiple agencies. At the business, they encountered flames and heavy smoke coming from a Backyard Farms building on River Road.

No injuries were reported, but the building where the fire started was heavily damaged and smoke spread into a packing area and an adjacent greenhouse, the Morning Sentinel reported.

French told the Morning Sentinel that the state fire investigator made a preliminary determination that an electrical problem in one of the offices led to the fire.

Backyard Farms grows tomatoes in greenhouses on a 42-acre facility outside of downtown Madison. The company opened the facility in 2007.