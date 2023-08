The man who was found dead in the middle of a Bucksport street Tuesday has been identified.

The body of James Snyder, 52, of Bucksport was found on Hinks Street about 3:45 a.m. by a person heading to work, according to ABC affiliate WVII.

The Maine medical examiner’s office will determine his cause and manner of death.

The death remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about Snyder’s death can call the Bucksport Police Department at 207-469-7951.