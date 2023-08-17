A South Portland man allegedly attempted to escape from police custody after a Monday afternoon court appearance.

Rocco Langella, 35, was among a group of people being loaded onto a bus to be returned to the Cumberland County Jail after appearing in court on Newbury Street in Portland, according to Capt. Erik Frigon of the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Langella, who was handcuffed and shackled, then allegedly attempted to run from officers about 4 p.m.

Officers quickly caught Langella, Frigon said Thursday morning.

The escape attempt remains under investigation.