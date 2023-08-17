The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency wants to remove the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard from its list of contaminated locations, often called Superfund sites.

The Kittery shipyard was first put on the agency’s priority list in 1994. The site was contaminated over the years from battery storage and landfilling activities. The environmental agency said Wednesday that clean up work has finally been completed.

The public can offer comments on the proposal until Sept. 15. Even if it is removed from the Superfund list, the shipyard will continue to be monitored.

