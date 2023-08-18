AUBURN, Maine — Police say they’re investigating after complaints there are dozens of cats in one Auburn home.

More than two dozen cats were found in a home on 7th Street in reportedly filthy conditions.

The Greater Androscoggin Humane Society says they are working with the Auburn Police Department and their animal control officer.

“It’s not an uncommon thing. Mainers are very caring people, and they take on cats and other animals and maybe bite off a little more than they can chew,” GAHS Executive Director Katie Lisnick said. “And that’s what we’re here for. We want to be able to help those cats, help those families get down to a more reasonable number.”

Auburn police say they are hoping the owner will surrender the cats, so they don’t have to be seized.