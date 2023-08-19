A Franklin man died in an early-morning crash on West Franklin Road on Saturday.

John Emerson, 61, was discovered by a passerby in a 2010 Silver Chevy Aveo that had come to rest on its roof near 45 West Franklin Road at around 1:08 a.m. When state troopers arrived on the scene, Emerson had died, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

An initial investigation indicates that Emerson crossed the centerline before leaving the roadway. Emerson’s vehicle struck a rock before rolling onto its roof. Officials believe speed was a contributing factor in the crash.