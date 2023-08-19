The power went out across several Maine towns on Saturday morning, although the exact cause of the outage was not immediately clear.

At least 12,617 homes within Central Maine Power’s Cumberland County supply region were affected as of 2:30 p.m. A spokesperson could not be immediately reached.

The majority of outages are currently affecting households in Falmouth, Portland, Windham and Cumberland. A handful of outages are affecting homes in Buxton, Freeport, Scarborough and Westbrook.

Power is expected to be restored by 3 p.m., according to the CMP outage reporting line.

Further details were not immediately available.