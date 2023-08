The power went out across several Maine towns on Saturday morning but had returned by the afternoon.

At least 12,617 homes within Central Maine Power’s Cumberland County supply region at around 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

The majority of outages had affected households in Falmouth, Portland, Windham and Cumberland. A handful of outages also affected homes in Buxton, Freeport, Scarborough and Westbrook.

Further details were not immediately available.