A Rockland hotel has been sold for $3.29 million to an out-of-state developer.

LMA Rockland LLC of Old Tappan, New Jersey, has purchased two wings of the Trade Winds Motor Inn that includes 56 rooms and a substantial portion of the parking lot, according to the Courier Gazette.

The sale doesn’t include the Park Drive hotel’s western wing, which includes timeshares, restaurants and the lounge, the Gazette reported.

Documents for the sale were filed in the Knox County Registry of Deeds on Friday.

The Trade Winds Motor Inn was built in 1964, and it has been expanded since then, growing its number of rooms from 32 to 99, as well as adding a restaurant, lounge and indoor pool, according to the newspaper.

The owner of LMA Rockland LLC, Ashish Lall, also owns the hotel Bangor Suites on Odlin Road in Bangor, the Gazette reported.

Rockland completed an inspection of the hotel on Aug. 15, which found numerous issues, and the city ordered LMA Rockland to address the violations or vacate a second-floor wing within 10 days, according to the newspaper.

The Trade Winds Motor Inn has been cited for code violations on multiple occasions since 2016, with the city threatening to pull its lodging license in late 2021 until the hotel passed a November inspection.