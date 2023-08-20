People marched in Ogunquit on Saturday to protest private ownership of Moody Beach.

A crowd of dozens of people began the march at North Beach this morning.

Last year, a judge ruled that the land between the high and low tide marks belongs to adjacent private property owners.

The issue of beach ownership in Wells has been highly contested for decades: Back in the 1980s, homeowners sued the town for not enforcing trespass laws.

“In 1989, the Maine supreme court told us we could no longer use 99 percent of Moody Beach,” said Jeanne Connery, who attended the rally. “We were limited to the sand in one of three rights of way, and as it stands now on busy weekends in the summer, everyone is packed together like sardines.”

Organizers said that the public has access to a very small area of about 40 feet of the more than mile-long stretch of Moody Beach.