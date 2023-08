CARIBOU, Maine — A body was discovered Saturday morning in Otter Brook near Limestone Street in Caribou, according to the Caribou Police Department.

Police responded alongside members of the Caribou Fire Department and the Maine Game Warden Service around 8:20 a.m., said Police Chief Michael Gahagan.

The body was taken to the state medical examiner’s office in Augusta for an autopsy. Police are not identifying the body until the autopsy is completed, Gahagan said.