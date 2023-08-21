A Norway man accused of driving his truck over his wife and stabbing her was indicted by a grand jury on Friday, the Sun Journal reported.

Andrew St. George, 61, is charged with intentional or knowing or depraved indifference murder.

According to court paperwork, police found the body of 60-year-old Barbara St. George on July 7 under the tire of her husband’s pickup truck in the driveway of their home on Greenwood Road in Norway.

The couple’s son said Andrew St. George called him and admitted to running over and stabbing Barbara, according to an affidavit. Andrew St. George also allegedly told his son that he was going to kill himself.

Police reported that Andrew St. George was holding multiple knives when they arrived at the scene and threw a phone at officers before running behind a camper.

St. George is being held at the Oxford County Jail.

Barbara’s sister told CBS13 the couple had been separated over the last two years and had been fighting over who owned the property in Norway.