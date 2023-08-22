WATERVILLE, Maine — A Waterville man has been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting in May.

Police say the shooting happened on May 12 near Silver Street Extension.

When officers got to the scene, a 21-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Several fights broke out in the area when police were called to the scene. After months of investigating, 21-year-old Christopher Manigat was arrested on Saturday on a warrant for failure to appear for operating after suspension.

He has also been charged with theft by receiving stolen property, reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon and aggravated assault in connection with the May shooting.

Manigat is being held at the Kennebec County Jail without bail.