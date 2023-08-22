Maine State Police is assisting the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office at the scene of a plane crash in Litchfield, according to spokesperson Shannon Moss.

The Litchfield Fire Department says the plane was flying out of Lewiston and calls started coming in about the crash around 5:43 p.m.

They would not comment on injuries or casualties but say part of the crash scene is on Oak Hill Road.

Oak Hill Road in Litchfield is closed from the intersection with Wintergreen Lane to the intersection with Buker Road.