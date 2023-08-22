Construction is underway in Brunswick on an athletic complex that will hold one of the biggest pickleball facilities in the states.

The Midcoast Athletic and Recreation Complex is being built at Brunswick Landing.

The complex will feature eight pickleball courts, a skatepark and a walking trail.

It’s being built on 10 acres given to the town after the Brunswick Naval Air Station closed on the condition it be used for recreation.

The pickleball courts will have a fee for use, while the skatepark and walking trail will be free.

Construction is expected to finish in mid-2024.