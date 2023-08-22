A South Portland street has been closed because of a collapsed culvert.

The culvert on Sawyer Street collapsed Monday, forcing the city to close the street between Arlington and Marsh roads, according to Shara Dee, a spokesperson for the city of South Portland.

That stretch of the street will remain closed for the next several days as the contractor Shaw Brothers undertakes repairs, Dee said Tuesday.

Shaw Brothers completes its initial assessment at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Drivers should seek alternate routes during the repairs. The public bus serving Willard Square and Southern Maine Community College — Route 21 — is being routed via Marsh Road from Sawyer Street to get around the closure. Sawyer Street stops at Sterling Avenue and Mitchell Road aren’t being serviced at this time, and riders should wait at stops on Cottage Road, according to Dee.

Additional detours may be necessary.

The street is expected to reopen by the end of the week.