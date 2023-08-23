MADAWASKA, Maine – Madawaska is getting $2 million from the federal government to help revitalize its Midtown Shopping Plaza.

Officials said the money from the U.S. Economic Development Administration will significantly speed up multiple projects planned at the plaza at 389 Main St., including sewer and water infrastructure upgrades, rebuilding the parking lot and entrances from Maine Street and Seventh Avenue that lead into the plaza and creating ADA-compliant sidewalks.

Work will also include renovating a vacant Subway restaurant building to create a space where vendors can showcase their products, expanding the existing farmer’s market to include public bathrooms, designating space for food-trucks and EV charging stations, and creating a multi-use recreational trail to improve downtown access.

The funding marks a milestone in the town’s 10-year plan to revitalize an area that has grappled with economic decline for years.

The midtown shopping plaza has seen little activity in recent years. It once contained Kmart, the town’s only major retailer, but the store closed in 2018 and the vacant building is currently up for sale.

Town Manager Gary Picard said on Wednesday that the federal funds and grants from the Maine Department of Economic and Community Development, the Community Development Block Grant program, and the Northern Border Regional Commission have been an immense help.

“Without these partners, this would be almost out of reach,” he said of the state and federal organizations providing grant funding.

Before work can begin, engineers need to create bid specifications and a contract needs to be awarded. Picard said contractors may break ground later this year, but that work will definitely begin next and potentially continue into 2025.

But without the funding, he said the entire project would likely take a decade to complete while creating a taxpayer burden.

The grant requires a $503,000 match from the town, which Picard said has been taken out of a $3 million borrowing bond for downtown revitalization that voters approved in 2018.

“We already have those funds,” he said. “It’s not something that we’re raising taxes for.”

The funding will also help with Fish River Rural Health’s planned expansion in the plaza, as the infrastructure improvements will help provide sewer, water, and fire protection for their new facility. The health center has seen a 31 percent increase in patients since the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

In a joint statement, U.S. Senator Susan Collins, Senator Angus King, and Congressman Jared Golden said the funding will help modernize the town’s plaza and help the town access 21st century opportunities.

Picard said grant opportunities like this make it possible for towns like Madawaska to revitalize themselves.

“I couldn’t be more thankful and happy for the community,” he said. “Grants like this, and projects like this, don’t happen overnight. It takes a lot of work, patience, and time. So when you do get them it’s super sweet, and it’s great for the community. I’m anxious to break ground.”