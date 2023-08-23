The top lobster roll in New England is made by a midcoast Maine eatery, according to a Boston website’s top five in New England list.

Boston.com, a website owned by the Boston Globe, published the list on Tuesday, naming Red’s Eats in Wiscasset as the best lobster roll in New England. A second Maine lobster roll also made the list in the number five slot: Eventide Oyster Co. in Portland. The list was compiled using a reader poll.

According to the story, Red’s Eats received 8 percent of the vote from 315 reader recommendations. The lobster roll is served on a buttered bun with lots of lobster and Kate’s Butter and mayonnaise served on the side.

“We don’t measure, we pile it high,” owner Debbie Gagnon told Boston.com.

Eventide’s lobster roll is a bit different from the others, with lobster meat in brown butter with lemon and chives.

“The lobster rolls at Eventide Oyster Co. are small, yes, but they’re also unique. The dish is served hot, on a Chinese-style steamed bun, an unusual twist on the menu item,” Boston.com wrote.

McLoons Lobster Shack in Thomaston was given an honorable mention in the poll.

“This wooden shack in Maine has picturesque harbor views and award-winning lobster rolls that come with a pickle, a bag of chips, and coleslaw,” Boston.com wrote.