Two people were killed after a plane crashed in Litchfield Tuesday night.

The two victims were the only people on board at the time of the crash, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. Their names have not yet been released.

The Beech C-99 crashed around 5:45 p.m., just west of Meadows Golf Course, with witnesses reporting an explosion.

Flight trackers show it took off just about 30 minutes before the crash.

The plane was operating as a part 135 cargo flight crashed under unknown circumstances half a mile from Wales Airport in Litchfield, according to the National Transportation Safety Board.

A section of Oak Hill Road has been closed to traffic.

An NTSB investigator was expected to arrive on site Wednesday to begin the on-scene portion of the investigation.

The wreckage will be recovered and removed to an offsite facility for further analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.