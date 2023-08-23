The Biden administration has set aside $15 billion from its 2021 infrastructure law to remove more than 9 million lead pipes carrying water to homes across the country.

But Maine, along with Washington, Oregon and Alaska are all turning down the funds in the first year they’re being made available.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention says Maine does not appear to have the lead service line issue that other states across the country are facing, in part because Maine banned the use of lead pipes in 1926.

Because of the lack of a need to replace lead pipes, the Maine CDC says the $140 million the state turned down can now go to states like Michigan that really need it.

Lead has been linked to kidney damage and neurological problems in children.

Maine has accepted federal assistance with another lead problem. MaineHousing recently accepted $6 million in federal funds to help remove lead paint from homes.

When it comes to lead in schools, the Maine CDC says remediation has been successful. As of last month the center said more than 98 percent of the schools have sampled all of their fixtures using funding from a federal grant.