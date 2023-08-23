The owner of a distillery in York wants to expand, but a group of neighbors and a “whiskey fungus” may be standing in his way.

In Kentucky and Tennessee, where distillers age millions of barrels of liquor, this fungus — Baudoinia compniacensis, more commonly known as “whiskey fungus” — has blackened entire towns and is the subject of numerous lawsuits. It’s the same fungus now in York near the Wiggly Bridge Distillery on Route 1.

The whiskey fungus feeds and grows off the fumes of alcohol, and a sample collected by neighbors near the Wiggly Bridge Distillery confirms it is in York.

“It is a black fungus that is sticky and hard to get off your home,” neighbor Adam Flaherty said.

Health officials said without studies on long-term exposure to whiskey fungus, there is not enough evidence to show it poses a health risk.

Flaherty and his neighbors, however, aren’t willing to take that chance.

“I’ve got young kids, and I don’t want them breathing that in for years if we don’t know if it could be detrimental to their health down the road,” Flaherty said.

David Wood, whose family owns and operates the Wiggly Bridge Distillery, declined to comment.

The distillery has applied to build two more whiskey houses to store barrels.

In a study published last month, University of Maine researchers took 100 samples within a mile radius of the distillery and found the whiskey fungus in several locations.

“Anything that are these large circles, these are very heavy Baudoinia spores,” neighbor Marilyn Zotos said.

The study concluded it is highly likely the distillery is the source of the cluster of whiskey fungus spores.

“It is not by chance that this is happening. It is the result of the distillery,” neighbor Beth Downs said.

The town planner said the Wiggly Bridge expansion application is in the preliminary review stage with the Planning Board.

A York town ordinance prohibits any emission of dust, fumes, vapors or gases that could damage human health, property or stain a person’s property. Neighbors argue the distillery is in violation of that town ordinance. They urge town leaders to look at the facts.

“That business is in violation of the current ordinance. The testing shows they’re in violation, and if you’re in violation of a standing ordinance, you’re not supposed to be able to expand on a violation,” Zotos said.

On Thursday night at the town library, the York Planning Board could decide to approve or deny plans to expand operations at the distillery.