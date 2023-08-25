Police sent the state bomb squad to a Walgreens in Topsham on Friday afternoon to investigate a package that was reportedly left at a FedEx drop box at the store.

Police say they got a call around noon on Friday saying someone had dropped off a suspicious package at the FedEx drop box inside the Walgreens on Mallett Drive.

Because of multiple bomb threats reported at other Walgreens locations in Maine on Thursday, employees at the Topsham store contacted police.

Police said the Topsham Walgreens is currently closed and has been evacuated, and the Maine State Police Bomb Squad is on scene to investigate the package.