Route 11 in Township 7, Range 5 remained closed Saturday after a tractor-trailer truck rollover on Friday night caused police to close it, according to the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office.

Route 11 is one of the major travel roads into Aroostook County.

Teondre Wells, 26, of Alabama was driving the truck when it left the road and rolled over. The vehicle was heading north with a load of metal framing material on a flatbed. KW Hunter Trucking owns the truck, said Cmdr. Peter Johnson in a press release.

An ambulance transported Wells to Houlton Regional Hospital. He later was transferred to Eastern Maine Medical Center with serious, but non-life threatening injuries, police said.

The road remains closed until the area can be cleaned up and the truck removed, Johnson said.

Ashland Ambulance and Fire, Masardis Fire, Patten Ambulance, Patten Fire, Oakfield Fire, the Maine Forest Service, and the Department of Transportation helped the sheriff’s office.

There was no information on the possible cause of the crash.