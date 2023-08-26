ST. ALBANS, Maine — The Somerset County Sheriff’s Office says a 14-year-old has died and three other teens were injured in a pickup truck crash in St. Albans on Friday.

Deputies responded to the single vehicle crash on Dudley Brook Road at around 2:19 p.m.

Officers determined that two of the teens had been riding in the cab, while two rode in the bed of the truck.

The driver of the truck lost control of the vehicle, drove off the roadway, and struck a tree.

A fourteen year old male from St. Albans, who was in the bed of the truck, was transported by ambulance to a hospital in Pittsfield where he was pronounced dead.

The driver and the other two passengers of the truck were transported by a private vehicle to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

None of the occupants of the truck were wearing a seatbelt and excessive speed appears to be a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.