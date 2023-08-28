The body of a missing Waterville man has been found in the Kennebec River.

John Lessard, 42, went into the Kennebec River on Aug. 21 and failed to resurface, according to the Waterville Police Department.

His body was discovered Saturday about 200 yards away from where he was thought to have entered the water.

“He went in just north of the RiverWalk, we believe, and was found just south of the dam by Hallifax Park,” Waterville Police Chief William Bonney said. “I think it’s important to help the family get closure to find folks who are in Mr. Lessard’s situation, and my heart goes out to the family, and we hope we can get answers about what happened.”

His death remains under investigation.