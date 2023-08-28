A Scarborough man has died after an early Monday morning crash.

Mudimbiyi Kalombo, 40, was driving on Route 1, near the Comfort Inn, in Scarborough about 2:36 a.m. when he crashed, according to the Scarborough Police Department.

First responders found Kalombo unresponsive at the scene. They performed life-saving measures, and Kalombo was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland, where he later died, police said Monday.

The crash remains under investigation.

No additional information was released.