A Scarborough man has died after an early Monday morning crash.
Mudimbiyi Kalombo, 40, was driving on Route 1, near the Comfort Inn, in Scarborough about 2:36 a.m. when he crashed, according to the Scarborough Police Department.
First responders found Kalombo unresponsive at the scene. They performed life-saving measures, and Kalombo was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland, where he later died, police said Monday.
The crash remains under investigation.
No additional information was released.