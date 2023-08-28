PORTLAND, Maine — Downtown breakfasters bid farewell to a long-time favorite this week, but it’s not all bad news in the Portland food scene. Pizza pies, water views and a bit of digestive assistance are all in Greater Portland’s foodie news this week.

Here’s what we know.

Rise Pizza and Pub opened its doors at 319 Main St. in Cumberland last week. The fresh eat-in or take-out joint’s menu features everything you’d expect to find, with a name like that at the top. However, this is upscale Cumberland we’re talking about, so there are a few surprises, too.

Pizzas come in 10-inch and 16-inch sizes. A 10-inch gluten free crust is also available. Toppings range from standards like spinach, mushrooms, pepperoni and sausage to the slightly more adventurous offerings like grilled pineapple, pancetta and pulled pork.

Hot sandwich offerings abound. A fried chicken sammy on a potato bun, with a sweet and spicy glaze, jalapeno slaw and garlic aioli, goes for $19. It comes with fries, as well.

Sit-down pasta entrees are also on offer. The pappardelle bolognese with pepperoni, Italian sausage, pork shoulder, tomato, parmesan and grilled garlic bread clocks in at $28.

An $8 surprise menu item is a savory fried doughnut with anise seed and marinara.

According to Rise’s Instagram page, hours are a little flexible at the moment as they get the kinks worked out, so it’s best to call ahead at 207-489-9126.

The Portland Food Map reports Lambs Bar, at 695 Broadway in South Portland, is now open.

Lambs is right next to Night Moves Bread and can seat 70 people. Some of those seats are outdoors and overlook Casco Bay.

“Owner Wade Ritchey along with beverage director Maia Fleming and the Lambs team are serving a bar menu of local beer, natural wine and a selection of classic cocktails,” the Food Map writes. “Food options include ham and butter or radish and butter sandwiches made with Night Moves bread, sardines, olives, bread and cheese.”

Lambs’ Instagram page lists its opening hours as 3:30 p.m. until midnight on weekdays and noon until midnight on weekends. The restaurant is closed on Tuesdays.

Shahin Khojastehzad, a co-owner of deep-dive beer bar Novare Res, has been on Portland’s food and drink scene for what seems like forever. His late mother operated the much-loved Shahnaz Persian Grille in the city for years.

Now, Khojastehzad is starting a new Persian-inspired operation, Handshake Bitters, at 52 Alder St.

Khojastehzad describes his Persian digestive bitters as a marriage between 28 botanicals and spices from around the world, as well as Maine.

“As an Iranian immigrant who grew up in Portland, Maine this is a collage of my memories of both my homes,” he writes on Instagram. “Persian saffron, tea, sumac and limo ommani (black fermented limes) is the Silk Road in a drop.”

To those tantalizing tastes from the other side of the globe, Khojastehzad is adding Maine hops, spruce tips, dark maple syrup and chaga mushrooms.

“[Bitters can] be drunk straight after a meal to help aid digestion or used in your favorite cocktail for a dash of zest. It’s a handshake of cultures and memories, proving that we are better together,” he said.

Khojastehzad hopes to be selling his product by fall.

In a sad Portland food dispatch, Rick’s Lobby Cafe at 400 Congress St. is closing — and not because owners Rick and Molly Wood want to close.

“Building management gave notification that they are going to renovate our lobby cafe space,” the business wrote on Instagram. “The investors, building owners and partners no longer want to include a cafe or food establishment in this building, post-renovation. As such, our lease is not being renewed.”

Established in 2015, Rick’s last day slinging coffee and breakfast items to go is scheduled for Sept. 1.

Judging from online comments, the Woods’ customers will miss them.

“Holding out hope you find another location,” wrote one. “Best Italian in the city.”

“Crying,” wrote another, followed by two tearful emojis.

Molly Wood struck a hopeful tone online.

“We don’t know where we’ll go or what we’ll do yet. We like to think we’re a pretty great team, so we know things will work out just fine,” she wrote. “We thank you for your continued support and appreciate your patronage here at the cafe while we figure out where to go from here.”